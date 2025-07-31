Uganda, Kenya ink 8 new trade deals to boost bilateral relations

NAIROBI, NAIROBI | Xinhua | Kenya and Uganda on Wednesday signed eight additional bilateral memoranda of understanding (MoUs), building on the 17 agreements already in place, to strengthen legal and institutional cooperation across strategic sectors.

The signing was witnessed by visiting Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Ruto told journalists that the agreement on partnership between the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics and the Uganda National Bureau of Statistics was signed to enhance the scientific and technical exchange of ideas.

“We reaffirmed our united stance on closer collaboration in key sectors such as infrastructure, trade, energy, security, and regional integration,” said Ruto. “These agreements signify our joint resolve to turn our cooperation into practical results that will directly uplift the lives of both our peoples.”

For his part, Museveni underlined that modern economies are driven by the production of goods and services, urging young people to focus on harnessing Africa’s vast market potential.

Both Ruto and Museveni pledged efforts to strengthen regional institutions and further the objectives of the East African Community (EAC), including progress toward a customs union, a common market, a monetary union, and a political federation.

The two leaders held constructive discussions on regional peace and stability, reaffirming their position that security is essential to sustainable development and commending ongoing regional peace-building initiatives.

“We further agreed to collaborate closely in conflict resolution efforts, advocating inclusive approaches, supported by both regional and international frameworks,” said Ruto.

The meeting came a day after Tanzania imposed a ban on certain Kenyan businesses operating in the country.

The two leaders also raised concerns over persistent non-tariff barriers that hinder the flow of goods and frustrate the objectives of regional integration under the EAC framework. ■