Uganda-Japan ICT initiative to create over 30,000 jobs for youths

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for ICT, Dr Chris Baryomunsi said Uganda will hope to tap into Japan’s aged population in a bid to create jobs for her youthful population.

“Japan and other developed countries have an ageing population and yet they have factories and other jobs that don’t have a workforce. Through technology, it is possible that our graduates can be employed in Japan and work from here through business process outsourcing. It is what we are looking at,” Dr Baryomunsi said.

On Friday, he spoke during the closing ceremony for a week-long study tour for a delegation of renowned Japanese ICT companies to Uganda.

The minister explained that with Japan’s population growth rate at -0.5% per annum and Uganda being at 3.2% per annum, this indicates the population of the East African country grows at a faster rate than their Japanese counterparts, noting that it is an opportunity for Uganda to reap.

“Since the coming of the NRM government to power, we invested in health and education among others which have seen many graduates from universities all over the country every year but most of them lack jobs. It is high time we explored opportunities in Japan to see how we can create jobs for our young people but relying on ICT,” Baryomunsi said.

*****