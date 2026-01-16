Uganda: Government to probe faulty voter biometric kits

Gulu, Uganda | URN | Investigations into the faulty voter biometric kits (BVKs) procured by the government have commenced, Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao has revealed.

Mao’s statement comes hours after the Electoral Commission (EC) suspended the use of the machines at polling stations across the country, following reports that voters were unable to scan their IDs and log in.

Speaking to the press shortly after casting his vote at Holy Rosary Polling Station in Pece-Laroo Division, Gulu City, where he is contesting for the parliamentary seat, Mao expressed regret over the incident and confirmed that a full investigation is underway.

“The government spent a considerable amount of money to procure these machines, and for them to fail is a scandal that requires investigation to establish exactly what went wrong,” Mao said.

The failures were reported across the country, causing delays at several polling stations. Lira City is one such example, where voting was significantly delayed at many polling stations.

By 10:30 a.m., several stations had not yet started voting as the machines failed to register voter codes. Gender Minister Betty Amongi, a candidate in the Lira City Woman MP race, accompanied by her husband Jimmy James Michael Akena Obote, went to the returning officer to demand answers.

“There are people who went to the polling station earlier than 8 a.m., but up to now they have not voted!” Amongi said. Her husband added, “Personally, I was unable to vote. I am coming from the polling station now, and people are not voting.”

The City Returning Officer, James Ipeto, confirmed the delays, saying instructions had been sent through sub-county supervisors to allow manual voting. Similar delays were reported in neighboring districts of Kole, Dokolo, and Amolatar, where voting began manually around 11 a.m. due to the malfunctioning machines.

Voting was delayed at several polling stations nationwide as a result of the faulty kits. Ugandans went to the polls on Thursday morning to elect the President and Members of Parliament.

Some of the candidates in the presidential race include incumbent President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, FDC’s Nathan Nandala Mafabi, Common Party’s Mubaraka Munyanga, and ANT’s General Gregory Mugisha Muntu.