Uganda gets seat on World Heritage Committee

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has been elected to serve on the World Heritage Committee for the first time.

The World Heritage Committee is responsible for the implementation of the World Heritage Convention that defines the use of the World Heritage Fund and allocates financial assistance upon requests from States Parties.

Uganda was one of 12 new members elected by the 21st General Assembly of the State Parties to the World Heritage Convention at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on November 14, 2017.

It is the first time Uganda will be serving as a member of the World Heritage Committee after the assembly of the 193 States Parties to the World Heritage Convention cast their votes in the hotly contested election.

The committee has the final say on whether a property is inscribed on the World Heritage List. It examines reports on the state of conservation of inscribed properties and asks States Parties to take action when properties are not being properly managed. It also decides on the inscription or deletion of properties on the List of World Heritage in danger.

There are three UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Uganda, two of them are National Parks, Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park and Rwenzori Mountains National Park, the other is a cultural site, Kasubi Tombs (Amasiro), which is presently under reconstruction following a 2013 fire.

The Uganda delegation to the meeting, which included The Ambassador of Uganda to France Dr. Richard Nduuhura , was led by John Chrysostom Miyingo, Minister of State for Higher Education.

