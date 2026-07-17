Uganda flags off team for 2026 Commonwealth Games

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja on Thursday officially flagged off the country’s team for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The Games, which are expected to attract more than 2,000 athletes, will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2.

In the absence of star distance runners Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo, Olympic medalist Peruth Chemutai, who competes in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, is expected to spearhead Uganda’s medal campaign.

Uganda will be represented by 55 athletes competing in athletics, judo, swimming, para swimming, netball, track cycling, weightlifting, boxing and women’s 3×3 basketball.

“Represent the country well because you will be carrying the national flag out there in Scotland,” Nabbanja said during the flag-off ceremony in Kampala.

State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang urged the athletes to uphold the country’s image and strive for strong performances.

“The 55 of you are the best athletes selected and we expect you to carry the Ugandan flag high and also win medals,” Ogwang said. ■