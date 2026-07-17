KAPCHORWA SCHOOL BUS CRASH: Death toll rises to 21

Kapchorwa, Uganda | URN | The death toll from Thursday’s tragic school bus crash at Chekwatit Hill in Kowo Sub-county, Kapchorwa District, has risen to 21 after two more pupils succumbed to injuries at Kapchorwa General Hospital.

The victims were pupils of King David Junior School, Ndejje, who were returning from a study tour when their school bus, registration number UA 108BQ, reportedly developed a mechanical fault and crashed along the steep Chekwatit Hill, one of the country’s known accident black spots.

Kapchorwa District Health Officer Dr. Siraji Masai told Uganda Radio Network on Friday that the two more victims from the crash died at around 4:30 a.m. while receiving treatment, raising the number of confirmed deaths from 19 to 21.

According to Dr. Masai, 19 critically injured victims have since been referred to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for specialized treatment, while dozens of others remain admitted at Kapchorwa General Hospital and nearby health facilities.

“We lost two more pupils at around 4:30 a.m., bringing the total number of fatalities to 21. Nineteen critically injured victims have been referred to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for specialized management, while others continue receiving treatment here and in neighboring health facilities,” Dr. Masai said.

Sipi Region Police spokesperson Fredmark Chesang said preliminary investigations indicate that the bus suffered a mechanical failure before the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the bus lost control due to a mechanical fault. We have also established from eyewitness accounts that the vehicle made several stopovers before the accident. Investigations into the exact circumstances of the crash are ongoing,” Chesang said.

The crash triggered a massive rescue operation involving police officers, health workers, local leaders and residents, who worked through the night to evacuate victims from the wreckage and transport them to health facilities.

Kapchorwa Resident District Commissioner Stanley Bayole praised residents for their swift response, saying community members provided transport, bedding and manpower during the rescue efforts.

“The response from the community has been overwhelming. People brought bedding, offered transport and joined rescue efforts without hesitation. This is a strong sign of humanity and solidarity during a very difficult moment,” Bayole said.

Health officials said medical teams and volunteers have been working around the clock to attend to the injured and support affected families. Authorities are also continuing efforts to identify all the deceased and notify their next of kin.

Police have maintained security at the accident scene as investigations continue into the cause of the crash.

The Chekwatit Hill accident is among the deadliest road crashes involving schoolchildren in the Sebei sub-region in recent years and adds to a growing number of fatal road accidents reported across the country in recent weeks.

Authorities say a comprehensive report will be released after investigations are completed and all victims have been accounted for.