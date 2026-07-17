Grace Gidudu named Acting Director of Communications at Parliament

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Parliament has appointed veteran communications professional Grace Gidudu as Acting Director of Communication and Public Affairs, following the arrest of substantive director Chris Obore.

The acting appointment was made through the Clerk to Parliament pending decisions by the Parliamentary Commission on substantive appointments. The changes also saw Benson Masereka Oniz appointed Acting Director of Human Resource Management following the arrest of former Human Resources Director Daniel Adilo.

Gidudu brings years of experience in institutional communication, having served as Assistant Director for Media Relations, where she coordinated parliamentary media coverage, public information campaigns and engagement between Parliament and the press. She is widely regarded within Uganda’s media and parliamentary circles for her expertise in strategic communication, stakeholder engagement and public information management.

Her approach to public communication was recently on display during the induction of newly elected Members of Parliament at Speke Resort Munyonyo. Addressing legislators, Gidudu urged them to communicate responsibly, verify information before making public statements and prepare thoroughly for media interviews.

“Avoid comments without facts. Verify facts before going to the media,” she advised, describing the media as a “double-edged sword” that demands accuracy, preparation and professionalism.

She also encouraged MPs to use social media responsibly, noting that digital platforms have become indispensable tools for engaging citizens but should be used in ways that safeguard both personal credibility and the integrity of Parliament.

The appointments come amid ongoing investigations by the Inspector General of Government (IGG) into alleged financial irregularities within Parliament. Investigators accuse Obore of involvement in the alleged embezzlement of 5.253 billion Shillings as part of a wider probe into the suspected diversion of 10.893 billion Shillings in public funds between 2023 and 2026. Adilo is also facing charges arising from the same investigations.

Under the Administration of Parliament Act, the Parliamentary Commission is responsible for appointing, confirming, promoting and exercising disciplinary control over parliamentary staff. Acting appointments are a routine administrative measure used to ensure continuity while substantive appointments are considered.

As Parliament settles into the early months of the 12th Parliament, the Communication and Public Affairs Directorate will play a key role in informing the public about legislative business, committee work, public hearings and national policy debates. The directorate also serves as Parliament’s primary interface with the media, civil society organisations, development partners and the wider public.

Gidudu assumes the acting role at a critical moment as Parliament seeks to restore public confidence while continuing its legislative and oversight responsibilities.