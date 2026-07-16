Mukiza is new patron of Big League club Mutolere SC Kisoro

Kisoro, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | The Director General of the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) Robert Mukiza has been named patron of Mutolere Sports Club from Kisoro, which is preparing for their Big League debut this 2026/2027 season.

“We are proud to welcome Mr Mukiza to the club and look forward to benefiting from this guidance, mentorship, strategic counsel and steadfast support as we continue to build a strong, professional and sustainable football club,” Mutolere SC Kisoro said in a statement. “The club remains firmly focussed on preparation for the 2027/27 FUFA Big League campaign.

Ahead of the new season, Stephen Muneza, the club’s Commercial and Sponsorship Director, has also revealed that they plan to change their name to SC Volcanoes Kisoro. He said the new identity is intended to better reflect the region they proudly represent and position the club as an ambassador for Uganda’s premier tourism destination.

“Another important milestone is that we are awaiting FUFA’s approval to officially change the club’s name from Mutolere SC Kisoro to SC Volcanoes Kisoro. Through football, we have a unique opportunity to showcase the beauty and potential of the Kigezi region to audiences across the country,” Muneza said.

“As we compete in the FUFA Big League, our matches will take us to West Nile, Northern, Eastern, Central, and other parts of Uganda, providing a national platform to promote Kisoro’s world-renowned attractions, including the home of half of the world’s remaining mountain gorillas, the breathtaking Virunga Volcanoes, the scenic lakes, rolling hills, and the rich cultural heritage of Kigezi.”

He said that the club’s vision is for SC Volcanoes Kisoro to become more than a football club.

“We aspire to be a proud ambassador for tourism, investment, and community development, using sport to tell the story of one of Africa’s most remarkable destinations.”