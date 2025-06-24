Uganda emerges as Africa’s top coffee exporter

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda has overtaken Ethiopia to become Africa’s leading coffee exporter, according to a report released Tuesday.

In a statement issued in the capital, Kampala, Uganda’s Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries said the country exported 793,445 60-kg bags of coffee in May, earning 243 million U.S. dollars.

“Uganda’s coffee industry has reached a historic milestone. In May 2025, Uganda emerged as Africa’s leading coffee exporter, delivering a record 47,606.7 tons and surpassing Ethiopia’s previous achievements,” the ministry said.

“In May 2025, Uganda’s volume exceeded Ethiopia’s 43,481.02 tons, signifying a decisive shift in the continent’s coffee trade dynamics,” it added.

The ministry attributed the sector’s exceptional growth to improved quality standards and strong government support.

“Through stringent quality controls, extensive farmer training programs, and improved access to high-quality inputs, Ugandan coffee has become highly prized in global markets for its superior quality and distinctive flavor profiles,” the statement said.

The ministry said production is expected to increase further in the coming months, with the main harvest season now underway in key coffee-growing regions.

Uganda’s top coffee export destinations include Italy, Germany, Spain, India, Sudan, Belgium, China, Algeria, the United States, and Morocco. ■