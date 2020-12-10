Uganda Electoral Commission confirms polls dates

📌 #Uganda 🇺🇬 #Election DATES

1⃣ ✳ Jan 11,2021 ➡ Councillors for older persons

2⃣ ✳ Jan 11,2021 ➡ Councillors for PWDs

3⃣ ✳ Jan 11,2021 ➡ Youth Representatives

4⃣ ✳ Jan 12,2021 ➡ Councillors for older persons

5⃣ ✳ Jan 12,2021 ➡ Councillors for PWDs

6⃣ ✳ Jan 12,2021 ➡ Councillors for Youth

7⃣ ✳ Jan 14,2021 ➡ Elections of President and MPs

8⃣ ✳ Jan 17-18,2021 ➡ National Conference Older persons

9⃣ ✳ Jan 17-18,2021 ➡ National Conference PWDs

🔟 ✳ Jan 17-18,2021 ➡ National Conference Workers

1⃣ 1⃣ ✳ Jan 20,2021 ➡ Mayors, District Chairpersons

1⃣ 2⃣ ✳ Jan 21-22,2021 ➡ National Conference Female Youth

1⃣ 3⃣ ✳ Jan 25,2021 ➡ Municipality & City Divisions chairs

1⃣ 4⃣ ✳ Jan 27,2021 ➡ Councillors for older persons District

1⃣ 5⃣ ✳ Jan 27,2021 ➡ Councillors for PWDs District

1⃣ 6⃣ ✳ Jan 27,2021 ➡ Councillors for Youth District

1⃣ 7⃣ ✳ Jan 27,2021 ➡ Worker Reps to District LG Councils

1⃣ 8⃣ ✳ Jan 29,2021 ➡ Election of UPDF MPs

1⃣ 9⃣ ✳ Jan 13 & Feb 1,2021 ➡ Regional Conferences Youth MPs

2⃣ 0⃣ ✳ Feb 3,2021 ➡ Sub-county/town/municipal Division chairs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Uganda’s electoral commission has confirmed the polling dates for the 2021 Parliamentary and Local Government Councils Elections.

The elections will stretch for three weeks, starting January 11 with election of councillors to the sub-county, town and municipal divisions and February 3, 2021 with elections of Sub-county, town and municipal Division chairpersons and councillors.

The main election is set for January 14, where the President, Members of Parliament directly elected and women representatives, will be picked.

Elections to be dominated by Independents

More than 50 per cent of parliamentary candidates in the 2021 elections are Independents, according to data compiled by Uganda Radio Network. Data indicates 1338 of the 2,659 parliamentary candidates are Independents representing 50.3 per cent.

The remaining 1,321 comprise the National Resistance Movement (NRM) 487 candidates, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) 281, National Unity Platform (NUP) 242, Democratic Party (DP) 120 and Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) 116.

Others are Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) 42, Justice Forum (JEEMA) 19, Ecological Party of Uganda (EPU) 5, Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) 3, and Conservative Party (CP) 2 while Uganda Economic Party (UEP) Congress Service and Volunteers organization (COSEVO) Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Forum for Integrity in Leadership (FIL), have one candidate each.

The data also shows that the number of independents has continued to rise as more Ugandans seek to participate in the general elections compared to the previous polls. In 2016, 1,747 people contested for parliamentary seats. Of these 909 were independent candidates.

According to the data, Jinja Division North has the highest number of independents with 12 candidates followed by Samia Bugwe County North with 11 independents and Kigulu County South with 10 Independents. Others are Bbale County, Nakawa West, Kigulu North with 9 independent candidates each.

Bunya East, Toroma County, Rubaga South, Laroo-Pece division, Bukooli Central and Kibuku Woman parliamentary race have 8 independent candidates. Aswa, Bugabula South, Busiki North, Budaka Woman MP, Namayingo South, Bunyangabu County and Rukungiri and Busia Municipality have also attracted 8 independents each.

Political experts say there is need for Parliamentary reforms to cater to the growing number of independent candidates, while others say there is need for parties to examine themselves given the huge number of independents.

Frank Rusa, the Country Representative Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy attributes the huge number of independents on the failure by political parties to penetrate the population because of the failure to perfect internal democracy.

Rusa, who is also the Executive Secretary of Interparty Organization for Dialogue (IPOD), says that the fact that political parties are targeted by security agencies makes it safer for one to contest as an independent. He says that presence of many independents in parliament undermines party positions and fuels individual convictions.

Crispin Kaheru, an election expert says that the many Independent candidates mean that people continue to lose interest in political parties. He says Uganda is still caught up in the individual merit system and movement system among others.

Kaheru says that it looks like parliament will have more independents compared to the opposition and possibly the NRM, which might trigger constitutional changes.

Yasin Ssekamatte, a political analyst says parties have definitely failed to meet the needs of the candidates. He says the parties are not doing enough for candidates and thereby can’t influence their decision.

In August this year, the former Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Prof, Morris Ogenga Latigo, who decided to abandon FDC and run as an independent for the Agago North parliamentary seat, said political parties are no longer serving their purpose.

“I am not joining any party; I prefer to serve the country at my own merit. I think there is no party I can join as most of them don’t serve any purpose… See what is happening in these parties, the fighting; very shameful for some of us who look at the bigger picture for this country” Ogenga said.

Data Research Contributors

Christine Kabazira & Junior Twinamatsiko