Uganda, DRC agree on joint lake patrols after deadly attack

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have agreed to strengthen joint security operations on their shared Lake Edward following a deadly attack by suspected Congolese militia.

Kiconco Tabaro, spokesperson for the Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces (UPDF) Second Division, said in a statement issued late on Wednesday that the commanders of the UPDF and the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) met at Kasindi Port in eastern DRC’s Beni territory and resolved to improve coordination of marine forces and security mechanisms along the lake.

“The delegations agreed on several measures to enhance cooperation, including joint patrols on Lake Edward, regular security and fisheries coordination meetings, and sensitization of fishing communities along the shores,” Tabaro said.

The meeting, attended by UPDF Mountain Division Commander Stephen Mugerwa, UPDF Second Infantry Division Deputy Commander James Kasule, and FARDC Northern Front-Kivu Commander Joseph Mugisa Muleka, followed an Oct. 1 attack at the Rweshama Landing Site in Uganda’s western Rukungiri District, where armed men killed the commander of a Ugandan response team and robbed fishermen.

Mugerwa called for structured collaboration, including a permanent committee to coordinate activities between the two forces.

“Marine commanders should meet regularly. There is a need for a committee that will always convene to resolve issues and strengthen our cooperation,” Mugerwa was quoted as saying in the statement.

During the meeting, Mugerwa handed over five submachine guns, two light machine guns, 17 loaded magazines, and two boxes of ammunition recovered from the attackers to FARDC officials.

The meeting came as Uganda and the DRC continue their joint “Operation Shujaa” against Allied Democratic Forces rebels in DRC’s North Kivu and Ituri provinces, launched in November 2021. ■