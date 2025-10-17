Uganda Cubs step up training ahead of FIFA U-17 World Cup

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The Uganda Cubs have intensified the preparations for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025, set for November 3 to 27 in Qatar, as the team has entered the second phase of training.

Uganda will be the only nation from the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) Zone that will appear in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

“We know what to expect at the World Cup, and this calls for a lot of hard work,” head coach Brian Ssenyondo told Xinhua on Monday.

Ssenyondo said the players must prepare thoroughly, as there will be no weak team in World Cup. “I have told my players that this tournament means a lot to them because performing well at that level could change their football careers,” he noted. “The World Cup will be a great platform for them to showcase their abilities and attract top scouts.”

The Uganda Cubs are drawn in Group K alongside Chile, Canada and France.

“Every match in Qatar will be like a final. We must treat it with high seriousness, especially it’s our first World Cup appearance,” Ssenyondo emphasized.

The team will hold a training camp in Dubai from October 21 to 30, where they will play a series of international friendly matches. ■