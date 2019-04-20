Uganda Cubs edged out in race for U-17 FIFA World Cup slot

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cubs have been ejected from the on-going U-17 Total Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Dar es salaam, Tanzania.

The Cubs missed out on booking a semi final berth and a FIFA World Cup slot after drawing 1-1 with the Golden Eaglets on Nigeria in a Group A game played at the Chamazi Stadium in Saturday.

Nigeria topped the Group with 7 points, while Angola who stopped Uganda in an earlier game also picked a 4-2 victory over Tanzania to finish second on 6 points.

Uganda scored first through substitute Alou John Kokas after 67 minutes before Ibrahim Jabaar leveled matters on 74 minutes.

At the National Stadium Angola’s Pedro Osvaldo netted a brace, while Leson Tome and Davide Nzanza were also on the score sheet. The home side had Omary Omary and Agiri Ngoda finding the goals. The two teams join Cameroon in the U-17 Afcon semis as well. Cameroon qualified on Thursday after picking their second win in Group B.

“I am happy my boys have achieved their first objective of qualifying for the the World Cup. Now we can focus on the semi finals of the U-17 Afcon,” said Nigeria’s coach Manu Garba.

Uganda Cubs coach Samuel Kwasi Fabin said it was hard luck for his boys. “The boys played well, but we should have done better especially in the opening match that we lost to Angola,” he added.

The last group B games will be played on Sunday with Cameroon facing Senegal and Morocco battling Guinea.

Group A

P W D L F A Pts

Nigeria 3 2 1 0 7 5 – +2 7

Angola 3 2 0 1 4 3 – +1 6

Uganda 3 1 1 1 4 2 – +2 4

Tanzania 3 0 0 3 6 12- +6 0