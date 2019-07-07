Uganda Cranes coach Desabre quits

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has resigned after the team failed to progress to the later stages of the on-going 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). An inside source told URN that the coach made his position clear on Saturday.

The Frenchman signed a two-year deal in December 2017 taking over from Serbian tactician Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic who stepped down because of accumulated salary arrears.

Before joining Uganda Cranes, Desabre was in-charge of Egyptian Premier league side Ismaili FC.

On Sunday the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) released a communication that they had parted ways with Desabre.

“On the 6th of July 2019, both FUFA and National Team Head coach of the Uganda Cranes Desabre mutually agreed to terminate the contract between the two parties,” read the communication.

The FA said they recognise the contribution by Desabre for the improvement of the sporting and professional organisation of the Uganda Cranes inclusive of qualification to the AFCON 2019 Finals and also to the Round of 16.

The reasons for termination of the employment contract however have not been mentioned.

The development also comes after the Cranes players staged a sit-down strike ahead of their game against Senegal in the Round of 16 demanding payment of a bonus from the Federation.

In the Group stage of the 2019 AFCON Uganda Cranes beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-0 before drawing 1-1 with Zimbabwe and losing 2-0 to Egypt. They went on to fall 1-0 to Senegal on Friday in the Round of 16.

