Uganda Cranes back, Museveni to host them Monday

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni will host Uganda Cranes Monday, after a bitter-sweet 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt.

Uganda reached the knockout stage for the first time since 1978, but a players’ strike, and the resignation of coach Sebastian Desabre have clouded what was supposed to be a great performance by the Cranes.

Several players are already back, while others arrive Monday morning, in time for the afternoon meet with President Museveni, soccer governing body FUFA said in a statement.

The Cranes fell out 1-0 to Senegal in the Round of 16 in a match played at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

In the Group stage Uganda Cranes beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-0 before settling for a 1-all draw against Zimbabwe. The team went on to fall 2-0 to hosts in the last Group A match to finish second in the group and make it to the Round of 16.

But before the game against Senegal the players staged a sit-down strike over pay. FUFA later announced that they will reward every player with US$6,000 (Shs22 million) for qualification for the Round of 16.