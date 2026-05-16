Uganda confirms Ebola Bundibugyo case at Kibuli

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Ministry of Health has confirmed an outbreak of Ebola Bundibugyo Virus Disease following the death of a 59-year-old Congolese national who had been admitted to Kibuli Muslim Hospital in Kampala.

According to a press statement issued this evening, the patient was admitted on May 11 after presenting with respiratory distress, fever, epigastric pain, nausea, and difficulty passing urine. His condition later deteriorated, and he died on May 14 while receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit, where he reportedly developed bleeding symptoms.

The body was later transported back to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on the same day.

The Ministry of Health said it received reports of a suspected Ebola case from public health authorities in the DRC on May 15. Ugandan health officials subsequently tested an earlier sample collected from the deceased during his treatment at the Central Emergency Surveillance and Response laboratory in Wandegeya.

The tests confirmed Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease.

Health authorities clarified that the case is considered an imported infection from the DRC and that Uganda has not yet confirmed any locally transmitted cases.

In response to the outbreak, the Ministry of Health has activated national emergency response mechanisms. Officials said screening, surveillance, and rapid response teams have been deployed at official and unofficial border entry points, particularly along the western border, major transit routes, and pilgrimage corridors.

The ministry also announced that response operations have been intensified in high-risk districts, including the deployment of a mobile laboratory at Bwera Hospital, strengthened isolation measures, infection prevention and control systems, and enhanced risk communication campaigns.

Authorities further revealed that one high-risk contact, identified as a close relative of the deceased, has already been isolated while all known contacts linked to the index case are currently under quarantine and monitoring.

The Ministry reassured the public that it remains fully engaged and will continue to provide timely updates while implementing measures aimed at protecting the population from further spread of the virus.

Ebola is a severe viral disease that can become fatal if left untreated. The virus spreads through direct contact with infected blood, bodily fluids, organs, or contaminated objects. Human transmission can also occur through contact with infected persons or the bodies of those who have died from the disease.

The Ministry listed common symptoms of Ebola as sudden onset fever, fatigue, chest pain, diarrhea, vomiting, unexplained bleeding, and yellowing of the eyes. Officials warned that bleeding manifestations are often a late-stage symptom of the disease.

Health workers across the country have been urged to maintain a high index of suspicion and strictly observe infection prevention protocols. Private health facilities have also been directed to report any suspected Ebola cases immediately to district health authorities for further investigation and management.

The Ministry appealed to members of the public to avoid physical contact with individuals showing Ebola-like symptoms and to maintain proper hand hygiene at all times. Citizens were also advised to avoid contact with bodily fluids such as blood, sweat, saliva, vomit, urine, and stool.

The statement further emphasized that suspected Ebola deaths should be handled only under the supervision of trained health personnel to ensure safe and dignified burials that prevent further transmission within communities. Public places have also been encouraged to establish handwashing facilities on their premises.

For reporting suspected cases, the Ministry of Health advised the public to use the toll-free line 0800-100-066 or send a free SMS to 6767. The statement was signed by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine.