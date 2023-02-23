Uganda Baati opens showroom in Nansana

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Baati Limited, a member of the Safal Group on Feb 21st, opened a showroom in Nansana, one of the fastest-growing markets in the Central region.

The opening up of a showroom in Nansana is a strategic market penetration move geared towards growing the overall footprint of Uganda Baati across the country.

This is the 12th showroom the company has opened. The other showrooms are in Mbarara, Hoima, Fort Portal, Masaka, Mukono, Soroti, Jinja, Gulu, Lira, Mbale and Entebbe.

While speaking at the opening ceremony, the Business Head of Uganda Baati, George Arodi, said that showrooms, other than providing a market channel for the company’s brands, are also poised to be centres where the company’s trained staff will offer technical expertise about the products to the customers.

He said that Uganda Baati, which pioneered metal roof sheeting in Uganda about 60 years ago, has grown to its current position as a leader in total building solutions for customers.

“The company has won the coveted Platinum Award as the Best Company in Roofings and Steel in Uganda. Uganda Baati focused on using showrooms and other channels to ensure Ugandans get value for money through quality products. The showroom will focus on selling the key company brands – Orientile, Romantile, Versatile, Lifestile, Saftherm and Fixtite,”

“The Nansana showroom will immensely improve the customer experience. We shall work with installers in this area to ensure we deliver superior customer value. From experience, showrooms have proved to offer great support in advancing our distributors’ business, just the same way telecom companies co-exist with their distributors within the same market space,” Arodi added.

Dr Alan Shonubi, the Board Chairman of Uganda Baati, said the showroom model is to strengthen the route to market and act as an educational centre to the customers about the unique attributes of Uganda Baati products.

“Our figures confirm that the distribution volumes spur alongside wherever a showroom is opened. For this reason, we will work collaboratively with our trade partners and installers to ensure we deliver superior value to our customers.”

Nansana is located on the main highway between Kampala and Hoima, the Kampala-Hoima Road and is a high-density working-class neighbourhood with a population of over 600,000 occupants. This confirms the demand for additional housing needs requiring superior-quality building solutions.