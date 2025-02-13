Uganda Baati opens new showroom in Mityana

Mityana, Uganda | Julius Businge | On Feb.12, Uganda Baati Limited, a member of the Safal Group and one of Uganda’s leading manufacturers of high-quality steel building solutions, opened its 16 th showroom in Mityana, a district that has long relied on Kampala for quality steel building products.

The new facility is purposefully located along Station Road in Mityana municipality to meet the needs of the district’s growing business community, and directly respond to the demand for greater accessibility and convenience.

George Arodi, the CEO of Uganda Baati said, “Every year, Uganda Baati has won awards based on quality. For 60 years we have continued to invent products that last and serve the different needs of our customers. Our portfolio ranges from Dumuzas, Versatile, Romantile, Orientile, and Lifestile.”

He added: “We have realized over time that clients want product accessibility and where they can easily get professional help and advice. Our Mityana showroom is here to do that. By the end of this year, we want to open 10 more showrooms to serve our customers across the country.”

Speaking on the strategic importance of the new showroom, Patrick Katende, the head of Service Centers, added, “Uganda Baati has products for every need and the company’s existence for over 60 years shows its commitment to serve Ugandans and contribute to the economy. The people of Mityana will no longer travel long distances to access Uganda Baati products and they can readily access expert advice.”

As Uganda Baati continues its ambitious journey, the company remains focused on strategic growth. While the Mityana showroom marks a significant achievement, it is just one step in a broader vision.

Faustine Makambwe, the Municipal Mayor of Mityana said, “Years ago, a mason took measurements of my roof and I made a special order of the type of roof I required from Uganda Baati. Today I am glad that they have come to Mityana. I am confident that this new development will make the prices more affordable since we shall do away will middlemen who often hiked prices.”

For over 60 years, Uganda Baati has been at the forefront of providing durable and aesthetically appealing steel building solutions, trusted by homeowners and businesses across the country. The Mityana showroom mirrors the company’s ongoing promise to deliver superior quality, value, and service to its customers.