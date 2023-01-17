Uganda Baati Limited donates roofing sheets to North Ankole Mission Hospital

Kiruhura, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Baati Limited, on Jan 15th, donated 700 roofing sheets and all other accessories worth Shs. 51,000,000, towards the construction of North Ankole Mission Hospital being constructed by North Ankole Diocese in Rushere town council, Kiruhura district.

The hospital project was started in 2020 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The donation is one way under the health pillar that Uganda Baati Limited gives back to the community around its business operations and the country at large.

Once complete, the North Ankole Mission Hospital will enable the Diocese to deliver health services to the people of Kiruhura, Kazo, Ibanda districts and surrounding areas as a support structure to the Government hospital of Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital.

The hospital will have a 55-bed capacity and once complete, will offer services including but not limited to maternity and paediatric services, a neonatal intensive care unit, TB and HIV treatment, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), High Dependency Unit (HDU), and dental services among others.

George Arodi, the Chief Executive of Uganda Baati said that they firmly believe that you can’t serve a community that is unhealthy; a healthy community is productive.

“These initiatives go a long way in changing the lives of our communities, as a business, we are happy to partner with the Archdiocese of North Ankole and western Uganda as a whole and hope that the hospital will ease access to health care.”

Rt Rev. Stephen Namanya, the Bishop of North Ankole Diocese, said that they were pleased to receive a donation of roofing sheets from Uganda Baati Limited.

“This donation is valued at approximately UGX 51,000,000, it goes a long way in ensuring we achieve this important development project in our Diocese, adding that, a big thank you to the leadership of Uganda Baati for fulfilling the great commission of uplifting the health standards of the people of North Ankole Diocese.”

“The North Ankole Mission Hospital will be a one-stop specialised health facility that will reduce the health problems of the rural poor and underprivileged populations in the region projected to rise to 1,049,357, The Lord Bishop further noted.

Over many years, Uganda Baati Limited and SAFAL Group have developed a systematic and structured approach to Corporate Social Investments (CSI) based on core values.

In November last year, a second Uganda Baati community clinic was opened in Tororo district, aimed at offering free and subsidised health services to the surrounding communities. The success of the social sustainability aligns with the company’s aim of promoting shared prosperity between the organisation and the communities within which they operate.

George Arodi called upon all other corporate organisations to be responsible and support the social and economic development of the country through such initiatives.

“We shall continue supporting the Ugandan community to uplift their lives, through our corporate social investment agenda, under four pillars namely, health, education, shelter and the environment,” he added.