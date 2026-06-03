Uganda Baati launches Safal Eye in the Wild Photography Competition 2026

Kampala Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Uganda Baati Limited, a member of the Safal Group through its foundation arm, Safal Uganda Baati Foundation, has officially launched the 2026 edition of Safal Eye in the Wild Competition to leverage art for conservation while funding education across East Africa.

The launch was graced by National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA), Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) and Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) among other stakeholders.

“At Uganda Baati, we believe that great photography does more than capture images; it captures stories, inspires action, and deepens our connection to the world around us. Through this competition, every image has the power to spark awareness and inspire us to protect our natural heritage,” said Jackie Tahakanizibwa, Head of External & Corporate Affairs at Uganda Baati, as she underscored the transformative power of visual storytelling.

The CEO, Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) Steven Asiimwe said: “This initiative demonstrates how the private sector can drive meaningful impact beyond business. It shows that sustainable development is best achieved through strong partnerships and shared responsibility.”

The Safal Eye in the Wild competition has evolved into a flagship regional platform that leverages the power of photography to advance environmental conservation and education across East and Southern Africa.

Bringing together professional, amateur, and young photographers, the initiative invites participants to capture compelling visual stories that highlight the connection between nature, communities, and sustainable development.

Importantly, every photograph submitted goes beyond artistic expression to drive meaningful community impact, supporting environmental awareness and funding education initiatives, including classrooms and scholarships across the region.

Participants are invited to submit photographs that reflect conservation, nature, and community impact, using either professional cameras or mobile devices.

Entries are uploaded via the official campaign platform (https://safaleyeinthewild.safalgroup.com/) and evaluated by an expert panel of judges.

Top entries will be recognised and celebrated at a prestigious red-carpet gala event on 17th July 2026, highlighting the region’s most impactful visual storytellers.

Awards

Gold Award – USD 3,000

– USD 3,000 Silver Award – USD 2,000

– USD 2,000 Bronze Award – USD 1,000

– USD 1,000 Public Award – USD 500

– USD 500 Amateur/Minor Award – USD 500

– USD 500