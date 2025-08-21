Uganda Baati launches campaign for orientile steel roof sheets

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Baati Limited has launched ‘Crown Your Home with Orientile’, a product awareness campaign spotlighting Orientile, the widest steel roof sheet on the market and a key innovation in Uganda Baati’s building solutions portfolio.

With a distinctive design and industry leading width, Orientile offers an efficient, aesthetically appealing, and cost saving solution for residential and commercial building projects. Uganda Baati seeks to elevate public understanding of these benefits, and position Orientile as the smart roof choice for Ugandan homeowners and builders.

“With Orientile, we’re staying true to delivering innovative, performance driven building solutions that meet the evolving needs of Ugandan homeowners,” said George Arodi, managing director at Uganda Baati. “With its unmatched width and practical cost advantages, we are redefining what smart steel manufacturing means in today’s construction landscape.”

At 1130 millimeters in overall width, Orientile surpasses all other steel roof profiles currently on the Ugandan market. This dimension enables the roof sheets to cover larger surface areas with fewer installations, delivering measurable savings on material costs, labour, and installation time.

Orientile’s visual appeal, is curated in five colour finishes Brick Red, Charcoal, Potters Clay, Chocolate, and Tile Red. Each option reflects contemporary design preferences while offering long term durability, making the roof sheet a fusion of form and function suitable for diverse building styles across the country.

Vivienne Lynn Mirembe, brand manager at Uganda Baati says the Crown Your Home with Orientile campaign is about connecting with customers on quality, affordability and visual distinction. “Orientile offers a combination of beauty and efficiency that no homeowner should compromise on.”

The campaign invites Ugandans to invest in a durable solution that enhances both the function and beauty of their homes.

The roof sheet features a zinc-aluminium protective coating system that shields it from corrosion and impact. This makes Orientile especially suitable for Uganda’s variable climate conditions, ensuring extended service life and minimal maintenance requirements.

With over 100 dealer outlets and 17 conveniently located Showrooms across Uganda, Uganda Baati ensures customers have direct access to Orientile along with expert advice, sample displays and product support services.

“Our nationwide showroom network is fully prepared to support the campaign’s rollout. From product education to in person demonstrations, our service teams are ready to help customers experience the Orientile advantage from inquiry to installation,” Mirembe reaffirms.