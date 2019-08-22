Uganda airlines maiden flight to cost UGX 166,000

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Airlines has slashed prices for the maiden flight slated for 28 August with a one-way ticket put at 166,000 shillings from Entebbe to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

This means a return ticket goes for an enticing 330,000 shillings, a huge deal from the normal average of $300 other airlines is charging for the same route.

The airline’s website currently shows there is no tax applied for the ticket. When the tax is applied, the ticket could be increased by $147 to bring the entire cost to $192 for an entire one-way economy ticket.

A round-trip would cost one in the highs of $277 with taxes inclusive, the Uganda Airlines website shows.

It is not yet clear when the tax will be applied. Online booking was activated on Wednesday.

The prices keep on changing reflecting the demand at the time. The people paying for the business class are charged $200 minus tax.

Uganda Airlines will take to the skies on Wednesday for the first commercial flight which will leave Entebbe at 6 am and land at JKIA at 7:15 am.

One-way ticket from JKIA to Entebbe will cost $70 but a tax of $90 will be applied to bring the total cost to $160.

Uganda officially received two planes – CRJ 900 – from Canada’s Bombardier in April 23, 2019. It has been working on the paperwork and receiving necessary approvals from Uganda Civil Aviation Authority and destination countries to be able to fly commercially.

*****

URN