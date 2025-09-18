Uganda Airlines, Air India sign interline deal to expand connectivity

KAMPALA,UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda Airlines announced a strategic interline partnership with India’s flagship carrier, Air India, to strengthen travel links between Africa and the Indian subcontinent.

In a joint statement issued Wednesday, the Ugandan national carrier said the agreement, which took effect recently on Aug. 25, allows passengers to book single tickets from Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport to more than 25 cities across India and key international hubs through Air India’s gateway in Mumbai.

The collaboration will also broaden Uganda Airlines’ international reach, with destinations under the deal including London, Singapore, Bangkok, Dhaka, and Colombo.

“This interline agreement is a significant step in our strategy to connect Uganda to Africa and beyond. It provides our customers with a smooth, single-ticket travel experience to dozens of new destinations, strengthening economic and cultural ties between our regions,” Jenifer Bamuturaki, chief executive officer of Uganda Airlines, said in the statement.

The airline added that the move is expected to enhance tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between Africa and India.

Uganda Airlines currently operates routes within Africa, to India, and to the United Arab Emirates, with plans to expand its network to China. ■