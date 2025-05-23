Uganda adopts Community Mental Health Model amid severe shortage of psychiatrists

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | With only 20 psychiatrists serving a population of over 46 million, the Ministry of Health has announced a shift in its mental healthcare strategy, emphasizing community-based care to ease pressure on national facilities like Butabika National Referral Hospital.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Kenneth Kalani, a psychiatrist at the Ministry, revealed that under a new approach dubbed the “Community Treatment Order” (CTO), patients will now be referred back to local health centers or communities for follow-up care after initial assessments at tertiary facilities.

Dr. Kalani emphasized that this decongestion plan will allow psychiatrists to focus on acute and complex cases while ensuring continuous care for stable patients at the grassroots. Dr. Hafisa Lukwata, Assistant Commissioner for Mental Health and Control of Substance Abuse, highlighted the human resource crisis in the mental health sector, noting that although 85 psychiatrists are registered with the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council, only 20 are currently employed in government service.

She further decried the situation with psychologists: of the 344 clinical psychologists licensed in Uganda, only six are serving in public health institutions. This shortfall comes amid alarming findings from a 2023 study by Makerere University, which reported that 18% of those surveyed suffered from depression, while 32% showed signs of anxiety disorders.

These numbers align with Ministry of Health estimates that suggest up to 14 million Ugandans suffer from some form of mental disorder requiring intervention. Despite these alarming statistics, only four out of 14 regional referral hospitals currently have an employed psychiatrist.

In their absence, psychiatric nurses, of whom the government employs 821, and 135 psychiatric clinical officers are the main providers of mental health care at the regional levels.

Dr. Lukwata acknowledged that although local governments are mandated to appoint district mental health focal persons, most have failed to do so. This, she noted, hampers service delivery and community outreach.

The neglect of mental health services is further illustrated by the underutilization of facilities funded through a $25 million African Development Bank loan in 2009, meant for regional psychiatric centers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these structures were temporarily converted into isolation centers, highlighting the sector’s sidelining.

Common mental health conditions recorded at facilities include epilepsy, depression, bipolar disorder, dementia, and drug addiction, while anxiety and mood disorders are often underreported due to stigma and low health-seeking behavior. Ministry officials hope that with the CTO model and greater involvement of Village Health Teams (VHTs) and Community Health Workers, more Ugandans with mental illness will access care and support at the community level.

