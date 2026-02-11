UCU Dean of Students Affairs murdered at her Mukono home

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Christian University (UCU) community is mourning the tragic death of its dean of students affairs, Pamela Tumwebaze, who was murdered at her home in Mukono.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, Tumwebaze was attacked by unidentified assailants at her residence on Tuesday night. Her body was later taken to Church of Uganda Hospital in Mukono.

Owoyesigyire confirmed that police detectives have secured the scene and launched investigations into the killing. The motive behind the attack has not yet been established.

In a statement shared on its official social media platforms, UCU expressed shock and deep sorrow over Tumwebaze’s death, describing her as a beloved colleague, sister, and friend.

“Her life was brutally cut short by thugs who broke into her home last night and attacked her. Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries this morning in the hospital,” the university said.

UCU described Tumwebaze as the youngest Dean of Students, praising her kindness, compassion, and strength. The institution noted that her warmth and empathy touched many lives within the university and beyond.

The university extended condolences to her family, friends, and the wider UCU community, adding that details regarding her send-off will be communicated in due course.