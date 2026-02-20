UCE: Mperierwe’s journey to academic success 

Rwampara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The recent announcement of 2025 UCE results was filled with excitement and curiosity for many candidates. However, for Bernard Mperierwe, a 19-year-old student at Ndeija Peas High School in Rwampara District, the day began like any other. He was busy in his family garden, determined to finish weeding before the midday break in Kazo District in Western Uganda.

This day was not particularly special until 1 pm, when Bernard received a call from a classmate urging him to check his results. “With 4 As and 6 Bs, I was overjoyed to see that I had passed my sciences very well,” he said. “I am excited to join A Level, although my family’s financial situation may hinder my progress.”

Born to Tumugeize Mildred and Balugumira Donozio, he is the third of the couple’s five children. The family relies on subsistence farming and village SACCO loans for their livelihood and school fees.

As a day student, Bernard faced significant challenges related to transportation and the need for scholastic materials. He revealed that he often worked on local farms to earn money for scholastic material fares, demonstrating his determination to overcome these obstacles in pursuit of his education.

Mperierwe dreams of becoming a medical doctor to establish a healthcare facility that offers low-cost services to his home community.

Ndeija Peas High

Ndeija Peas High School is among the 30 schools operated by Promoting Equality in African Schools (PEAS) across Uganda. Mperierwe represents many students in these schools whose financial constraints threaten their right to quality education.

With 18 years of operation in Uganda, PEAS runs schools in remote and underserved communities: 7 in Teso, 6 in Central Uganda, 5 in Busoga, and 12 in the Western region.

The 30-school network registered 3,328 students (1,595 boys and 1,733 girls) this year, achieving an impressive 99.9 percent pass rate among learners who sat for the UCE. Furthermore, 92 percent of learners scored A–C grades in at least 5 out of 9 subjects. This marks a significant improvement from previous years, where the pass rate lingered around 76 percent.

The improvement is a testament to the commitment of both teachers and students to academic excellence, showcasing resilience and dedication across the network.

According to Unia Nakityo, Head of the School Network at PEAS Uganda, student performance is monitored closely, beginning with school leadership, continuous professional development for teachers, and learner enhancement through the new curriculum.

Nakityo emphasized that most PEAS schools are situated in remote areas inhabited by underserved communities. The organization’s primary goal is to provide quality education to these communities, promote inclusivity, and contribute to national literacy rates which by UBOS statistics of 2024, the country had hit over 70 percent.

“Our mission is to ensure that every child in the country can access better education, regardless of their background or community,” she said. “With a focus on inclusivity through quality education and the new curriculum, we are confident that we are empowering our communities from the grassroots level.”

Bernard’s story embodies the hope and determination present in these schools, highlighting the potential for success when equality in education is prioritized.