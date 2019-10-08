UCC suspends sim card registration for refugees

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) yesterday evening suspended all SIM card registration for refugees.

According to a press statement by the commission UCC has suspended sim card registration with the use of Refugee cards and Attestation letters from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) until a more stringent procedure is formalized.

The UCC statement comes at the backdrop of media reports that a scam has rocked sim card registration.

Media reports indicate that several people were paying 50,000 shillings to get refugee cards and attestation letters that would allow them get sim cards, and yet some of them were not refugees.

The Executive Director of UCC, Godfrey Mutabazi says effective October 7th, all telecom companies have been directed to suspend sim card registration for refugees.

“The commission is in the process of formulating stringent procedures with the OPM on the validation of refugee cards and attestation letters to mitigate further sim registration fraud. Until formally communicated by the commission, no further registration will be permitted with the above mentioned documents,” the release noted.

The commission warned that any telecom company that is found to register refugees using the documents will be penalized accordingly.

Uganda hosts up to 1.2 million refugees mostly from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

*****

URN