UCC grappling with unregistered sim cards

Despite several threats issued by Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to telecom companies over unregistered sim cards, Ugandans can still buy and use unregistered sim cards without any hindrance. As many as 1.6million cards are circulated on the market posing risks of fraud, loss of revenue and other crimes like terrorism. Police has called on the telecom regulator to block unregistered cards since it abets crime. Police said it was finding hard time tracking down criminals due to unregistered sim cards. Telecom companies have repeatedly been cagey about how to solve the problem.

