UBOS boss hails President Museveni for supporting statistical independence

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | The Executive Director and Chief Statistician of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, Dr Chris N. Mukiza, has applauded President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for fostering a conducive environment for quality data production and statistical independence in the country.

Dr Mukiza noted that the President’s visionary leadership and stewardship have not only strengthened statistical independence but also facilitated smooth statistical operations through the provision of adequate resources, thereby ensuring timely statistical production and supporting national development in Uganda. Over the years, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics has established a strong statistical infrastructure and enhanced its human resource capacity.

He cited the recently concluded National Population and Housing Census 2024, which was funded up to 98 percent by the Government of Uganda, with only 2 per cent contributed by development partners.

He made these remarks while addressing a delegation from the Central Statistics Office of the Eswatini Kingdom, which has been at the Bureau for a week-long benchmarking exercise ahead of its National Population and Housing Census 2027.

Dr Mukiza further advised the delegates to establish clear census structures that would support a holistic enumeration exercise and ultimately produce comprehensive results where every citizen is counted and no one is left behind. Using Uganda as an example, he explained that the apex census body was the National Census Council, chaired by the prime minister.

He also highlighted Uganda’s tourism potential, noting that the country’s rich attractions, including mountain gorillas, waterfalls, game parks, and volcanic mountains with breathtaking scenery, would offer the delegates a unique and memorable experience.

The delegation from the Central Statistics Office of Eswatini Kingdom comprised five participants and was led by Dlamini Marilyn Phumlile. She thanked the Executive Director and Management of UBOS for the valuable knowledge and experience shared during the five-day benchmarking exercise.

Phumlile noted that the Bureau undertook extensive preparations to successfully conduct the Census 2024, including the establishment of a situation room for 24-hour monitoring of Census data collection coverage during the enumeration period. She also acknowledged the Census dashboard, e-recruitment system, e-payment system, extensive publicity strategy, and overall census management processes as key innovations worth emulating.

She further requested continued technical support from UBOS to strengthen Eswatini’s capacity ahead of its census exercise in 2027.

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics expressed confidence that the delegation from the Kingdom of Eswatini had acquired valuable knowledge and adequate information to support the successful implementation of its upcoming National Population and Housing Census 2027.