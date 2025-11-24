UBL unveils exclusive 2025 ‘Horizons Unbound’ single malts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has introduced the Diageo 2025 Special Releases Scotch Whisky Collection Horizons Unbound marking a major moment for Uganda’s expanding premium-spirits market ahead of the festive season.

The collection, which arrived in Kampala on November 20, features some of the rarest single malts produced this year.

Robert Nsibirwa, Marketing Manager for International Premium Spirits at UBL, said Uganda’s allocation reflects the country’s rising profile among global luxury markets. “Uganda has received five of the rare expressions, a true testament to the exclusivity and the prestige of this collection,” he said.

“Curated by Master Blender Dr Stuart Morrison, Horizons Unbound targets two growing consumer segments: collectors seeking technical innovation, and experience-driven drinkers who value storytelling, flavour experimentation, and premium gifting.”

He added that, “Each bottle is a once-in-a-lifetime release that will never be produced again, making them some of the most collectable whiskies available anywhere in the world this year. For consumers searching for a remarkable festive gift or a standout addition to their collection, nothing compares to a bottle from Horizons Unbound.”

The collection includes The Singleton of Glen Ord 17-Year-Old Into the Blue, Talisker 14-Year-Old Molten Seas, Lagavulin 12-Year-Old Grain & Embers, Oban 12-Year-Old Heart of the Harbour, and Clynelish 18-Year-Old Waxen Sun. Each expression is defined by experimental cask treatments from volcanic rock-toasted oak to ex-mezcal maturation and pineapple-cut distillation, reflecting Diageo’s push into innovation-led whisky production.

Simon Lapyem, Brand Manager for Singleton East Africa, said the releases highlight the sophistication of Uganda’s whisky community.

“Special Releases are a once-a-year opportunity for whisky lovers to own something truly rare. Each edition is crafted in limited quantities, never to be repeated, which is why collectors look forward to them so eagerly.”

“The Singleton ‘Into the Blue’ 17-Year-Old is one of the standout expressions of this release. The ex-mezcal finish introduces bold, surprising layers that will thrill both loyal Singleton drinkers and adventurous explorers.”

He added that their rarity also makes them powerful gifts.

“Whether you’re celebrating a milestone or simply sharing the joy of the season, a Special Release tells someone that they are deserving of something exceptional, something they can enjoy now or treasure for years to come.”

The Diageo Special Releases have become a global collector tradition, often selling out quickly due to their limited quantities and experimental profiles. Ugandan demand is expected to mirror this trend as consumers seek premium gifting options heading into December.

The Horizons Unbound collection will be available in extremely limited quantities starting November 21 through select premium outlets, luxury retail partners, and UBL’s exclusive distribution channels, including Glovo.