Uber imposes waiting fee on Ugandan riders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Are you a user of Uber in Uganda? Show up on time or pay a penalty. Ride-hailing service, Uber, now says it has begun charging passengers a late fee per minute dubbed Paid Wait Feature, if their drivers are kept waiting for more than five minutes.

The timer begins when the driver arrives at the pick-up location and a push notification is sent to the passenger. If the rider is more than five minutes late, the wait-time charges will kick in.

Aaron Tindiseega, the Manager for Uber in Uganda said the Paid Wait Time feature is a simple addition that riders will be able to quickly adapt to, but importantly, make a big difference to driver-partners efficiency