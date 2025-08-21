U.S. sanctions four more members of ICC

WASHINGTON, the United States | TASS | The United States is imposing sanctions on four more representatives of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the US Department of State and Treasury said.

According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, sanctions were imposed on Judges Kimberly Prost (Canada) and Nicolas Guillou (France), as well as deputy prosecutors Shamim Khan (Fiji) and Mam· Mandiaye Niang (Senegal) for their attempts to investigate the actions of US or Israeli citizens, arrest or detain them, and bring them to justice without the consent of the governments of these two countries.

He described the ICC as a bankrupt institution.

The current American administration, led by President Donald Trump, has already imposed sanctions on the ICC several times.

Trump signed a decree imposing sanctions against ICC officials on February 6. The American government has accused the ICC of misconduct against Washington and its allies, such as Israel.

For instance, the United States believes that the court abused its powers by issuing unjustified arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The decree allows for the application of financial and visa restrictions against the ICC employees involved in investigations against American citizens or their allies, as well as their family members.

SOURCE: TASS