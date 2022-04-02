U.S. not giving Pakistan due credit as ally in war against terror: Pakistani PM

Islamabad, Pakistan | Xinhua | Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out at the United States for not giving Pakistan its due credit as its ally in the war against terror.

The people of Pakistan suffered the most from the country’s experience as an ally in the U.S.-led war against terror after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Khan said in a televised address to the nation Thursday night.

“No ally of the U.S. suffered in the war against terror as Pakistan did. No NATO country suffered the loss of 80,000 people in the U.S. war.”

He said that despite all the sacrifices made by Pakistan, the United States never appreciated or expressed gratitude to Pakistan, but in return, Pakistan suffered drone attacks in which even kids from a seminary were killed.

“Even when the United States was losing in Afghanistan before its exit, it blamed Pakistan saying that it suffered a loss due to two-faced policies of Pakistan.”

Khan also claimed that “a foreign country” is trying to intervene in Pakistan’s internal political matters by sending threatening words to the Pakistani government.

The prime minister added that Pakistan as a sovereign country has all the rights to have an independent foreign policy without any influence from the foreign country, and as an independent country, it is free to take foreign policy decisions on its own.

*****

Xinhua