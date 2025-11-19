U.S. House overwhelmingly passes bill requiring Justice Department to release Epstein file

WASHINGTON | Xinhua | The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a bill requiring the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release files related to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, after months of stalling from Republican leaders.

The lower chamber voted 427-1 to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a nearly unanimous approval. Currently, there are 219 Republicans and 214 Democrats in the House.

The bill requires the DOJ to publish all unclassified records, documents, communications and investigative materials in its possession related to the investigation and prosecution of Epstein.

These include materials that relate to Ghislaine Maxwell, who conspired with Epstein to sexually exploit underage girls.

The DOJ may withhold certain information, such as personally identifiable information of victims and materials that could jeopardize an active federal investigation. ■