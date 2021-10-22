U.S. high-profile doctors spread misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines: CNN

Washington, U.S. | Xinhua | Some social-media influencers and high-profile doctors have been spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines recently as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the United States, CNN reported on Thursday.

Dr. Rashid Buttar, a famous physician who has 88,000 followers on Twitter, shared all manner of misleading statements about the pandemic. According to CNN, the doctor has said: “most people who took the vaccine will be dead by 2025. It’s all part of a ‘depopulation plan.'”

In a recent interview with CNN, Buttar said falsely: “I’ve told people the best thing that could happen is you get COVID-19. You’re going to build your own innate immune system, and then you don’t have to worry about it anymore. More people are dying from the vaccine than from COVID-19.”

CNN also named Dr. Christiane Northrup, who has 558,000 followers on her Facebook page, as a misinformation spreader.

According to the U.S. media outlet, she once shared post like “Best Explanation I’ve Seen About Why the Covid Jabs Are Killer Shots.”

“These doctors are taking advantage of the trust in them,” David Lazer, a political science and computer sciences professor at Northeastern University, was quoted by CNN as saying.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 733,000 lives in the United States and the casualties increasingly come from those who are unvaccinated.

