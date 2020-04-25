Two traders hospitalized after alleged torture by Amuru RDC’s aides

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two charcoal traders are hospitalized at Luweero Hospital in critical condition after they were allegedly tortured by aides of Amuru Resident District Commissioner Linda Agnes Auma.

The two traders identified as Hawa Namubiru and Elvis Mugula, both residents of Kiwogozi zone in Luweero Town Council were allegedly intercepted in Amuru district on Monday and beaten by Patrick Omara aka Akeng, the RDC’s driver, one Robert Okwera and a Crime Intelligence Officer only identified as Okot.

Namubiru says that they were travelling from Adjumani on a truck registration number UAU 289 R loaded with charcoal, when they were stopped and beaten for allegedly leaking audio message in which she had earlier on given 1.5 million Shillings to the RDC to secure release of her impounded merchandise.

She adds that the aides travelling in car registration number 3346 C beat and transferred her to the RDC Auma who confiscated her phone saying she used it to record her while asking for a bribe. In the aftermath, they were transferred to Amuru Central Police Station where they were detained for three days on the orders of the RDC.

Elvis Mugula another charcoal trader says that he was also assaulted by the aides who were searching for Namubiru. In the process, he says, they also went away with a sum of 250,000 Shillings, from his wallet. Mugula says that after release they sought help from Aswa River Region Police headquarters which offered them a vehicle that transported them to Luweero Hospital for treatment.

Mugula pleads that the Office of the President probes the RDC and her Aides, for torture and extortion.

Namubiru and her colleague were released on Police Bond and are now admitted at Luweero Hospital where they are being treated for backache, chest and leg pains. Doctor Wilson Byakuno, the assistant Medical Superintendent of Luweero Hospital says that Namubiru sustained soft tissue injuries.

Efforts to reach Linda Agnes Auma, the Amuru Resident District Commissioner on Friday for a response to allegations of extortion and torture were unfruitful after the person who picked her line said she was busy in a meeting.

But before the alleged torture, Auma downplayed the leaked audio on extortion saying she is a big person in Amuru whose name can be used by anyone for all the wrong reasons. Auma said that the day the money was allegedly extorted from Namubiru, she had gone for antenatal services and her phone was off. She, however, accused Namubiru of illegally dealing in the charcoal business.

According to the Prohibition and Prevention of Torture Act, 2012 a person who performs any act of torture commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for 15 years or to a fine of 7.2 million Shillings or both.

URN