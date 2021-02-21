Two perish in Iganga accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two residents of Buikwe district have perished in a road accident in Walugogo trading center along the Jinja-Iganga highway.

It is said that the victims Aliyinza Matyama and John Kayimba coming from Jinja and traveling on a motorcycle registration number, UEM 695F rammed into a trailer registration number, KAV 913T which was heading from the same direction.

The trailer driver fled from the scene of the crime. The deceased have been taken to Iganga general hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Muzafalu Magumba, one of the eyewitnesses says that the trailer driver was rushing at a high speed and the motorist who had reduced his speed ahead of the humps lost control and rammed into the trailer. He said police officers delayed to arrive at the accident scene.

Alex Matende, another eyewitness says that the accident resulted from poorly constructed humps. He said the Ministry of works should ensure constructing high humps that can be respected by all vehicles on the road.

Meanwhile, the Busoga East acting regional traffic officer Bruce Oinebye told journalists that the wreckage of both the motorcycle and trailer have been taken to Iganga police barracks parking yard awaiting examination by the inspector of vehicles.

