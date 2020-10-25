Two NRM independents quit Bunyangabu parliamentary race after reconciliation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two independent candidates have withdrawn from the parliamentary race in Bunyangabu district.

Elizabeth Nikuze and Dr Vincent Womujuni, who are NRM leaning quit the races after a harmonisation meeting that brought together all the top party members in the district including the flag bearers. It was chaired by Denis Namara, a Member of Parliament in the East African Legislative Assembly -EALA representing Uganda.

Dr Womujuni had lost to Davis Kamukama in the NRM primaries in Bunyangabu County parliamentary race. The other contestant was Adolf Mwesige the incumbent and Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs.

Womujuni says that during the meeting, he realised that Namara had been sent by the party chairperson President Museveni and so he could not rebel against his wishes.

“I won’t inform my supporters that after the meeting, I decided to rally behind Davis Kamukama for purposes of harmony in the party. I promise to support him in every possible way because I’m still a member of NRM even though I had returned as an independent,” Dr Womujuni explains.

He further states that he has taken the decision willingly and has not been coerced.

Nikuze lost to Peace Mutuuzo in NRM party primaries in Bunyangabu district Woman Member of Parliament race. However, she has also pulled out saying she will rally behind Mutuuzo – the incumbent and State Minister of Gender and Culture.

“To my supporters, if I have disappointed you, I’m sorry. But after the meeting, I was convinced that it is right way to support one person,” she says.

Namara explains that as NRM, they cannot support two people in the same race, a reason they are doing their best as to regain total support of those who had lost in primaries.

“We don’t entertain independents that are leaning to our party. You are either NRM or independent. We know that the primary elections had challenges but we have agreed that we are one and independents support the flag bearers,” Namara says.

He adds that the two will be deployed somewhere in government as a token of appreciation.

Following the withdrawal of Nikuze, the Bunyangabu district Woman MP race has now remained with two candidates: Mutuuzo and Sarah Kabarokole an independent.

