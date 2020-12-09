Two killed in Kireka road accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people have been killed in an accident at Global paints junction in Kireka along Kampala-Jinja highway. The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says the two were riding on a motorcycle registration UEF 765F when they were crushed by an Isuzu truck registration number UAY 545F.

Footage from the police security cameras shows that both the truck and motorcycle were heading to Kampala from Mukono. According to police, the motorcyclist knocked a woman and fell in the middle of the road together with his passenger after losing control.

Police says the two were then crashed by the speeding Isuzu truck killing them on the spot. The dead have been identified as Musa Julius, a motorcyclist and resident of Bweyogerere in Kireku and his passenger only identified as Akanunaho.

“The woman survived the accident and left the scene unidentified and also the truck driver took off after the crash, the bodies have been conveyed to the city mortuary Mulago for a postmortem as investigations continue,” said Onyango.

He has appealed to motorists to avoid speeding.

At least 3,880 people died in road accidents in 2019 while 9,635 survived with serious injuries. Another 1,175 got minor injuries according to traffic police records. The traffic police director, Commissioner of Police–CP Bazir Mugisha cited reckless driving, over speeding, drunk driving or vehicles in dangerous mechanical condition as the major causes of accidents on Uganda’s roads.

URN