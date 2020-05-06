Two IGAD officials quarantined in Moroto

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two officials from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development-IGAD attached to East Africa have been quarantined in Moroto district. The two allegedly arrived in the country by road from Kenya through Nakabaat border post in Moroto district.

They reportedly tried to sneak into Uganda on Monday with the help of border security without being screened. However, they were intercepted by security and quarantined following a tip off. Uganda closed its borders on March this following the outbreak of corona virus pandemic, which has claimed several levels globally and crippled many economies.

Dr. Hans Lokale, Head of Surveillance Moroto District COVID-19 Task Force. He says the two IGAD officials are undergoing the 14 day mandatory quarantine at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital.

“We have quarantined them for the recommended 14 days and have taken their samples for screening for Covid19,” said Dr. Lokale. The news of the attempt by the two officials to sneak into the country with the help border security hasn’t gone down well with Moroto district officials.

John Baptist Lokii, the Matheniko County Member of parliament, says such unprofessional behavior and selective implementation of the directive puts the safety of Moroto residents and Ugandans at risks.

Maj. Peter Mugisa, the UPDF 3rd Division Spokesperson distanced UPDF from the allegations of aiding the IGAD officials to enter Uganda in violation of the lock down.

The Moroto District Police Commander, Jude Nasucha, said they are have commenced investigation to establish those who aided the officials.

Nakabaat and Lokitanyala borders are jointly being manned by officers from the Uganda Police Force and Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces.

URN