Two detained over vehicle theft in Hoima city

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hoima police have arrested two more suspected vehicle thieves. This brings to five, the number of suspects arrested for vehicle theft in Hoima city.

The suspects whose identities have been withheld by the police for fear of jeopardizing police investigations were arrested from Kibaati cell in Hoima East City division on Sunday night.

The suspects are believed to be part of three others who were arrested recently for stealing a Premio registration number UAK 003H belonging to Wandera Murungi, a resident of Bujwahya cell in Hoima City West division on April 9, 2022.

According to Murungi, on the said night, he parked his vehicle in his compound but didn’t find it in the morning. This prompted him to report a case at Hoima City Central police station. Police swung into action and started tracking the vehicle.

On May 1, 2022, the stolen vehicle was sighted along Mpigi-Masaka road. Hoima police immediately alerted their counterparts in Masaka who acted swiftly and intercepted the vehicle in Lukaya with three occupants.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says that the suspects named their accomplices leading to their arrest. He says that the suspects are in custody at Hoima City central police station pending their court appearance.

Hakiza says the suspects are believed to be behind the escalating vehicle and motorcycle thefts in the region. Statistics at Hoima city central police station indicate that between April and May, 5 vehicles were stolen from Hoima city.

URN