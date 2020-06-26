Two arrested in Kasese with meat infected with anthrax

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Katwe Kabatooro Town Council, in Kasese district, is holding two men who were found in possession of contaminated meat.

The head of the Veterinary Department at the district Geoffrey Kalule says that the meat tested positive for anthrax which poses a threat to the lives of the consumers. Kalule says the meat will be disposed of once they secure a court order.

The duo, identified as Muhindo Landus and Kasasira Lawrence were intercepted at Katunguru roadblock while heading to Kibara village in Mpondwe lhubiriha Town Council, driving a vehicle Registration number UBE/762E.

According to the DPC of Kabatooro Town Council Tyson Rutambika, the two were arrested with rotting carcasses of 10 cows. Rutambika told URN on Thursday that the meat had visible maggots and a foul smell.

He says the two had also been arrested earlier for the same offence.

Rutambika noted that suspects will be paraded before the courts to answer to counts of being in possession of unhealthy meat and suspected theft.

A section of communities in Kasese district and the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo are fond of meat that has been kept for some days regarding it as tasty.

URN