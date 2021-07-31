Saturday , July 31 2021
Lato Milk
Home / AFRICA / Tunisia to reduce curfew hours as of August

Tunisia to reduce curfew hours as of August

The Independent July 31, 2021 AFRICA, COVID-19 Updates Leave a comment

Tunisia in political uncertainty.

Tunis, Tunisia | Xinhua | Tunisia announced on Friday that the curfew hours in the country will be shortened by three hours and last from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. from August 1, according to a presidency statement.

The statement also includes other measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, among which is the ban on all family, private and public events and gatherings in open or closed spaces.

Meanwhile, the owners of restaurants and cafes must prohibit consumption on site from 7:00 p.m., the statement added.

All arrivals in Tunisia by land, air and sea must present a negative PCR test within 72 hours before arrival, and receive a mandatory 7-day quarantine from the date of entry into the country.

Tunisian Health Ministry on Friday reported 3,508 COVID-19 cases, raising the tally in the North African country to 586,146.

The death toll from the virus rose by 167 to 19,503 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 505,497, the ministry said in a statement.

****

XINHUA

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved