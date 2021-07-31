Tunisia to reduce curfew hours as of August

Tunis, Tunisia | Xinhua | Tunisia announced on Friday that the curfew hours in the country will be shortened by three hours and last from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. from August 1, according to a presidency statement.

The statement also includes other measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, among which is the ban on all family, private and public events and gatherings in open or closed spaces.

Meanwhile, the owners of restaurants and cafes must prohibit consumption on site from 7:00 p.m., the statement added.

All arrivals in Tunisia by land, air and sea must present a negative PCR test within 72 hours before arrival, and receive a mandatory 7-day quarantine from the date of entry into the country.

Tunisian Health Ministry on Friday reported 3,508 COVID-19 cases, raising the tally in the North African country to 586,146.

The death toll from the virus rose by 167 to 19,503 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 505,497, the ministry said in a statement.

