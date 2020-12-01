Tumukunde promises low income housing units in Acholi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential candidate Lt Gen. Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu has promised to eradicate grass-thatched huts in Acholi once he is voted president.

The Renewed Uganda flag bearer says his government will devise plans to build low-cost modern housing units with iron sheets that will be more durable for all families in post-war rural Acholi communities as affirmative action to redevelop the region.

He explained that such incentives will bridge regional imbalances in the country and promote the safety of families because grass thatched huts are prone to fire outbreaks that sometimes unexpectedly raze down homes.

He rallied the people of Acholi to decisively vote change in 2021 because the region is still lagging and the only remedy to their social-economic development is good leadership and political will to transform their lives.

Grass thatched huts are a symbolic cultural heritage for the Acholi ethnic community.

Robert Larubi, a voter in Gulu city and a political analyst argues that Tumukunde’s plan is ambitious and needs time to implement.

A section of voters lauded the ambitious vision as a workable and implementable plan that can immensely benefit the rural population that has largely been living in abject poverty.

On Monday, Tumukunde campaigned in Nwoya, Amuru and Adjumani districts. His campaign was marred by low turn-up rally attendees but he reaffirmed that he is well known and expects to win Acholi sub-region because he was the UPDF 4th Division Commander battling LRA rebels in early 2003.

The presidential candidate was campaigning in East Acholi comprising districts of Kitgum, Agago, Lamwo and Pader. He is expected to campaign in Gulu city on Wednesday before concluding his tour of Acholi with Omoro district.

