Trump’s trade wars to push more countries to join BRICS

MOSCOW, RUSSIA | TASS | US President Donald Trump’s trade wars may push some Asian and African countries toward joining BRICS, a Russian expert said.

“In recent days, and all throughout the past month, we have had a front row seat to the new challenges that have emerged from this latest, much bigger wave of trade war the current US administration is unleashing,” Ekaterina Arapova, Deputy Dean for the Department of International Relations at MGIMO University, said while reporting on added value from BRICS membership at the Valdai Club.

“And I think that what we are seeing now is a context that may seriously facilitate additional, accelerated continuity of the values and approaches that have helped to shape the BRICS spirit as we know it today,” she said.

She emphasized that one of BRICS’ fundamental principles is inclusivity. “I believe that this principle of inclusivity in the present-day environment will probably motivate third countries and stimulate them to join this multilateral format as full-fledged members in the next couple of years,” the expert noted.

Arapova believes that Trump’s tariffs will likely push such countries as Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam toward seeking BRICS membership. “Moreover, I think that African countries will show considerably more interest as well. We can see this practically in real time from Uganda, as we see these contacts intensifying,” she noted. “This is facilitated by the favorable, value-driven foundation of the BRICS multilateral format, which has developed over many years, and the global context that is creating new challenges at this point in time.”.

