Trump, Zelensky clash in Oval Office

How did Trump, Zelensky engage in shouting match at White House?

ANALYSIS | AGENCIES | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Washington on Friday, Feb.28, where he and U.S. President Donald Trump were scheduled to sign a minerals deal. However, the trip took a dramatic turn as the two sides were embroiled in a rare shouting match at the White House, ultimately leaving the minerals deal unsigned.

Stunned by the fiery exchange between Zelensky and the duo of Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, some Western media described the Oval Office event as “remarkable,” “confrontational,” and even a “blowup,” as this round of U.S.-led efforts to negotiate an end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict was left in tatters.

What happened in the oval office?

What was supposed to be a routine presence in front of a press pool erupted into an unexpected shouting match, sparked by an interjection from Vance. Present in the room, he demanded that the Ukrainian leader show gratitude for Trump’s efforts to help end Ukraine’s three-year-old conflict with Russia.

“Mr. President, with respect, I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media,” Vance told Zelensky. “You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict.”

Zelensky tried to push back, saying the United States will “in the future” feel the problem brought to it by the Ukraine-Russia conflict, prompting Trump to raise his voice and say Zelensky was “in no position to dictate what we are going to feel” given that he “allowed” himself “to be in a very bad position.”

The tension escalated as the three of them — Trump and Vance versus Zelensky — repeatedly interrupted each other, racing to speak over one another.

“You don’t have cards right now. With us you start having cards,” Trump said as Zelensky, whose voice was barely audible in the face of a shouting Trump, was heard saying he was not playing cards.

“You’re playing cards. You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people. You’re gambling with World War III. You’re gambling with World War III. And what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country,” Trump piled on and continued.

What happened after that?

After the fiery public confrontation, Zelensky was eventually told to leave the White House early before he and Trump could even take the stage for a scheduled news conference.

Zelensky afterward wrote on social media platform X: “Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS (President Trump), Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.”

And the minerals deal, which had been trailed and praised by both sides this week, was left unsigned.

Following the shouting match, Trump said that he wants an “immediate” ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and that he believes his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is ready for a peace deal.

Trump warned Zelensky to make peace or lose American support.

“I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage. I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” he posted on social media platform Truth Social.

Trump ruled out any chance of immediate in-person talks with Zelensky.

Describing the event as a “fiasco,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Zelensky should apologise.

However, in an interview with Fox News on Friday night, Zelensky repeatedly said he would not apologise to Trump.

“I think that we have to be very open and very honest, and I’m not sure that we did something bad,” he said.

But he noted that this kind of spat “is not good for both sides.”

The clash between Zelensky and Trump will speed up Washington’s efforts to investigate any waste, fraud and abuse involving U.S. aid to Ukraine, Reuters quoted a senior U.S. official as saying in its report.

How world reacted to Trump-Zelensky exchange?

The toxic press event at the White House prompted an outpouring of support from European leaders for Zelensky and his country.

“Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on X, adding, “We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace.”

“Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians do. Therefore we are working on a common path to a lasting and just peace,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted on X. “Ukraine can rely on Germany — and on Europe.”

“We were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago, and to continue to do so,” French President Emmanuel Macron said, calling for respect for those who have been fighting since the beginning.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said: “Dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone.”

Other European leaders rallied to defend Ukraine in similar messages, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, among others.

Zelensky in response quoted these posts with “Thank you for your support.”

Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised Trump on X, saying the U.S. president “stood bravely for peace. Even if it was difficult for many to digest.”

As for Russia, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said Trump had given Ukraine a “strong slap on the wrist,” adding that Trump told the truth to the face of the Ukrainian president “for the first time.”

Source: Xinhua Editor