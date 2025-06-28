Trump to bomb Iran again if provoked

WASHINGTON, the United States | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he would consider ordering another military strike against Iran if the country intensifies its nuclear activities.

“Without a question. Absolutely,” Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room.

Trump also confirmed that his administration has dropped a plan to ease sanctions on Iran, which had previously been discussed as part of a potential diplomatic opening.

Later Friday, the U.S. Senate voted against a resolution that would have limited the president’s authority to launch further military action against Iran without congressional approval. ■

