Trump says phone call with Putin ‘went very well’

LOS ANGELES | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump said his telephone conversation Monday morning with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “went very well.”

Trump made the remarks in a social media post after the two-hour phone call about the war in Ukraine, saying Russia and Ukraine would start a negotiation in which the conditions could only be set by the two sides themselves.

“Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War,” Trump wrote. “The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of.”

Trump noted that Russia wants to “do largescale TRADE with the United States” when the current catastrophic situation is over and he expressed the belief Ukraine could benefit from trade as well.

“There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth. Its potential is UNLIMITED. Likewise, Ukraine can be a great beneficiary on Trade, in the process of rebuilding its Country,” the post read.

Trump also said he shared details of the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other leaders, including President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Finnish President Alexander Stubb. ■