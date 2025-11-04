Trump not ruling out use of US Armed Forces in Nigeria

WASHINGTON | TASS | US President Donald Trump assumed the possibility for US troops to take part in an operation in Nigeria when talking to reporters on board of his aircraft on the way to Washington.

“Could be, I mean, a lot of things, I envisage. A lot of things,” the US leader said answering a question regarding the possibility for US troops to be engaged in Nigeria. “They’re killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We’re not going to allow that to happen.” He added.

On November 1, Trump said that he instructed the Department of Defense to prepare potential force measures against “Islamic terrorists” in Nigeria for protection of Christians.

President of Nigeria Bola Tinubu rejected allegations of the US leader earlier. Tinubu said that the government maintains open and proactive dialogue with Christian and Islamic leaders in the country and continues responding to challenges in the security sphere that pose a threat to residents irrespective of their religious affiliation and residence.