WASHINGTON, the United States | TASS | US President Donald Trump has said that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is not leaving his administration for good.

“Many of the DOGE people, Elon, are staying behind too, so they’re not leaving and Elon’s really not be leaving. He’s going to be back and forth,” he told a news conference. “I think he’s going to be doing a lot of things.”

